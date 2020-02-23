|
Nancy L. (Shaffer) Crigger, 80, of Pinellas Park, FL., formerly of New Windsor, Maryland, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Seasons Hospice House in Dunedin, FL. Born May 10, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late William P. and Mary Elizabeth (Wolfe) Shaffer. She was the wife of the late William Glenn Crigger who predeceased her in 2000. Nancy worked for the local shoe factory, Zoysia farms, and as a unit secretary at Carroll Hospital Center. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arcadia, and was a member of the Westminster Moose Lodge #1382 chapter #897. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, shuffleboard, and crafts. She was very active in the Women's Club in Mainlands of Tarmac by the Gulf. Surviving are son, Kenneth L. Crigger and wife Michelle of Littlestown, PA; daughters, Kathy J. Snyder and husband Don of Hagerstown, Teresa A. Orndorff of Arizona, Brenda C. Fox of Westminster, and Carol A. Benton and husband Bernard of Dover, PA; brother, William Thomas Shaffer of NV; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Franklin M. Wolfe and Michael J. Shaffer. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Burial will follow in Warfieldsburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Pinellas Park, FL. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Inc., 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 ().
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 23, 2020