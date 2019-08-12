|
Nancy L. Hatfield, 77, of Woodbine. Passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Dove House She was spouse of the late Raymond Tyson Hatfield. Born October 3, 1941 in Gaither, MD the daughter of the late Archie Fuller Davis and Bessie Elizabeth (Tucker) Davis. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving her are Son Randy Davis of Sykesville and Son Raymond Hatfield of Woodbine. Grandchildren David Davis of PA, Austin and Dillon Hatfield of Woodbine. Sisters Hilda Davis, Lucille Byrd and Loretta Davis. Brothers Archie Davis, Ralph and wife Dianne Davis. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 10 to 11 AM with Services at 11 AM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mt. Airy MD
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 12, 2019