Nancy Lee May, 82, of Westminster passed away at home on May 1, 2020. Born March 29, 1938 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Evelyn (Vernay) Kettler. She was the loving wife of Moffett "Bernie" May for 62 years and he preceded her in death on February 21, 2017. Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Western High School. She worked for Verizon until her retirement in 1993. She worked as a distributor for Tupperware Home Parties for ten years. Nancy made afghans for children in area hospitals with Binky Patrol and volunteered for Carroll County Humane Society. She was a very active member of St. Benjamin Kriders' United Church of Christ. Surviving are her children Pam May (Brian Baublitz) of Hunt Valley and Alan May of Conowingo; granddaughter Anja Elise Baublitz of Hunt Valley; brother Charles F. (Beverly) Kettler of Severna Park; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held in Mountain View Cemetery, Marriottsville. The family will have a celebration of Nancy's life at a later date, at the family home. Please email nancymaycelebration@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. https://hscarroll.org/donate/. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 10, 2020.