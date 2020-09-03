1/1
Nancy Lescalleet
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Louise Lescalleet, 76, of Taneytown, MD, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born August 16, 1944 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Black, Sr. and the late Alice Virginia (Hossler) Black. Nancy retired from English American Clothing Company in Westminster, where she worked as a presser. She was previously employed at Hartz Clothing Company in Frederick for many years. She attended the Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren near Union Bridge prior to its closing. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and shopping, but more than anything, Nancy loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Hemler and husband Joe of Taneytown; grandchildren, Cory Hemler and wife Katie of New Windsor, and Brittany Ahalt and husband Chris of Taneytown; great-grandchildren, Mason and Lena Ahalt, and Noah and Silas Hemler; sister, Betty Jane Grossnickle of Taneytown; brother, Elmer Black and wife Mary of Taneytown; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by infant son, Joseph Franklin; and siblings, Anna Mae Burdette, Helen Utz, Dorothy Boone, John Black, Sr., Benjamin Black, Jr., and Harry Black. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5th. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County Food Sunday, P.O. Box 2160, 10 Distillery Dr., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved