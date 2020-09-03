Nancy Louise Lescalleet, 76, of Taneytown, MD, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born August 16, 1944 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Black, Sr. and the late Alice Virginia (Hossler) Black. Nancy retired from English American Clothing Company in Westminster, where she worked as a presser. She was previously employed at Hartz Clothing Company in Frederick for many years. She attended the Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren near Union Bridge prior to its closing. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and shopping, but more than anything, Nancy loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Hemler and husband Joe of Taneytown; grandchildren, Cory Hemler and wife Katie of New Windsor, and Brittany Ahalt and husband Chris of Taneytown; great-grandchildren, Mason and Lena Ahalt, and Noah and Silas Hemler; sister, Betty Jane Grossnickle of Taneytown; brother, Elmer Black and wife Mary of Taneytown; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by infant son, Joseph Franklin; and siblings, Anna Mae Burdette, Helen Utz, Dorothy Boone, John Black, Sr., Benjamin Black, Jr., and Harry Black. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5th. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County Food Sunday, P.O. Box 2160, 10 Distillery Dr., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM
