Nancy Loretta Parrish
Nancy Loretta Parrish, age 75, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born January 30, 1945, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Carlton E. Charnock and Ella Snyder Charnock. She was the wife of the late Arnold Dale Parrish. Nancy had worked in banking as a processor for many years. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Nancy had a great love for horses, animals, painting ceramics, camping with family and bluegrass music. Nancy is survived by daughters: Dawn Marie Miller of Westminster and Joyce Dean; sister-in-law Barbara Charnock of Sykesville; grandchildren: Carrie Flint, Amy Robertson, Amber Bohle, Amanda Boatswain, Andrew Burdette, Hanna Prodoehl and Brandon Young and great-grandchildren: Novalee, Jocelyn, Desiree, Jasper and Akyra. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Carlton L. Charnock, Howard Charnock and sister Margaret L. Yox. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10am at Wards Chapel Cemetery, 11023 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
