Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Nancy Marie Bigelow


1943 - 2019
Nancy Marie Bigelow Obituary
Nancy Marie (Metzel) Bigelow, 76 of Mt. Airy, MD Passed Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home in Mt. Airy. Beloved wife of Lewis F. Bigelow. She was born July 3, 1943 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late John Webster Metzel and the late Gladys (Manger) Nelson. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse working at Fairhaven Retirement Community and then a homemaker and later worked 22 years for Social Security Administration retiring as a Cost Benefit Analyst. Nancy was very adventurous having gone hang gliding, bungee jumping, and enjoyed riding Boss Hoss motorcycles, she loved to dance, watch stock car races, bull riding, traveling and going the shooting range. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Lisa Marie Celinski of Gainesville, VA, Deborah Ann Golliday of Hampstead, Heather Lynn and husband Collin Smith of Westminster. Stepchildren, Kelly Lynn Hutchinson of Perryville, MD and Robert Bigelow of Mt. Airy. Dear sister of Diane and husband Carl Yingling of Ellicott City. Loving grandmother of Alana Hutchinson of Los Angeles, Alexander Porter of Hampstead, Katlyn Hutchinson of North East, MD, Logan Celinski of Gainesville, VA. Dear aunt of Michele Yingling of Maine and Jack Yingling of Westminster Also survived by great-grandson Kristian Jaylen The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 8, 2019 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784 where funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 12 noon. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 7, 2019
