Nancy Louise Marken, age 77 of Manchester, MD, passed away on September 24, 2019, at her home. Born July 25, 1942, in Baltimore she was the daughter of the late Howard Leon Schnauble and Nellie Marie Warner Schnauble. Nancy had been a homemaker for most of her life. She loved cooking, baking and gardening. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Arthur L. Marken, Jr., a sister and brother in law Barbara and Charles Miller, nephew Brian Miller and wife Donna Miller, daughters Dawn Marken and Dana Johansen. She is survived by four grandchildren, Ryan Teeter, Kayla Teeter, Jackson Johansen and Russell Teeter.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 25, 2019