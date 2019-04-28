Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY OLSEN SOUTHWORTH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Southworth, 89, entered into Eternal Life and the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 19, 2019.Nancy was born April 4, 1929, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to James H. and Marjorie Rine Olsen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents and two older brothers, Jim and Tom Olsen.After graduating from high school, she attended Marshall University, where she met her loving husband, John E. "Jack" Southworth. His promotion into Senior Management in Baltimore with the Chessie System Railroad brought them to Sykesville, Maryland, where they raised their family.In 1967, Nancy began a 20 year plus teaching career at Mechanicsville Elementary School in Carroll County. That same year, she began attending Towson State University where she earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees, graduating with honors.Nancy is remembered as a respected, dedicated and caring teacher who believed every child deserved the best possible education.After her retirement, Nancy and Jack moved to Kill Devil Hills, NC and then to Stuarts Draft, VA, where Jack died in 2008.In 2009, Nancy moved to the Crosslands Retirement Community in Kennett Square, PA. She was residing in their Firbank Nursing Unit at the time of her death.Nancy was a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church. She was a wonderful and loving wife and mother who was patient, kind and resourceful, and she had a great zest for life! She enjoyed volunteering in the community, and was active in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and both Little League and Pony League. She was an avid bird watcher, and a loyal fan of South Carroll High School's marching band and athletic teams. She could often be found in the stands cheering and ringing her renowned cow bell!Nancy is survived by her children, Kay Southworth of Alexandria, Virginia, Daniel Southworth of Columbia, Maryland (wife Linda), Steven Southworth of Windsor Mill, Maryland (wife Kim), John Southworth of Atlanta, Georgia (wife Jane), and Jim Southworth of Mt. Airy, Maryland (wife Trish). She is also survived by grandchildren Lindsay Southworth Clingan (Tom), Tara Southworth Baer (Brett), Scott Southworth (wife Sarah), Andrew Southworth, Jason Southworth, Nicole Southworth, Devon Drew and Raven Gomez, as well as three great-grandchildren, Zachary Yost, Noah Southworth and Vivian Baer.A private family memorial service was held.Nancy will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends, but all of them are comforted knowing she is now in Heaven reunited with Jack and her loved ones.Condolences may be expressed to the family at:

