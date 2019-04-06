Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy P. Stong. View Sign



Nancy Pearl (Hoffer) Stong, 84, formerly of Glen Rock, PA, most recently of Shrewsbury, PA and Union Bridge, MD, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April, 3, 2019 in the Carroll Hospital, Westminster, MD.Born on April 12, 1934, in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, PA, Nancy was one of seven children born to the late George M. and Naomi R. (Bixler) Hoffer. The family mourns the loss of their beloved and devoted wife, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend, who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.She graduated from Elizabethtown High School, in 1952 and married Albert Harrison Stong, Jr., of Union Bridge, MD, on August 25, 1957 in Elizabethtown.After graduation, her working career included numerous retail sales, restaurant, and convenience store positions. Her final career position included many years with the W.T. Grant stores in sales and finally, as store manager of several stores in the South-Central Pennsylvania region, including some in Lancaster and Hanover, PA.Nancy was a devoted Christian, member of the Glen Rock Church of Christ, Glen Rock, and spent numerous hours in volunteer work for several of her home churches. She was an avid "quilter" and many of her completed works found their way to family members as well as needy children and families through the sponsored missionaries of her churches.In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Harrison Stong, Jr., four sisters, Anna M. (Hoffer) Sprout, Helen G. (Hoffer) Earhart, S. Elizabeth (Hoffer) O'Rear, and Lois E. Hoffer, as well as a brother, Joseph B. Hoffer.Mrs. Stong is survived by one sister, Josie R. (Hoffer)(Miller) Weigel, of Greencastle, PA. Her most recent residence has been with her sister-in-law, Mary E. Stong of Union Bridge, MD, who has acted as a devoted care giver during Nancy's final days. Nancy has several maternal cousins in the Westminster, MD area as well as numerous nephews and nieces throughout the United States.A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday April 7, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home at 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 with Pastor Eric Hallett officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. There will be no viewing. Private interment will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery, 821 Old Taneytown Rd, Westminster, MD 21158.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Regional Dream Center, (memo Adopt-A-Block in memory of Nancy Stong), 74 East Forrest Avenue, Shrewsbury, PA 17361. Condolences may be shared at geiple.com Funeral Home Geiple Funeral Home

