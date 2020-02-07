Nancy Ann Kingan Runkles, age 72, of Westminster, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born December 24, 1947 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Walker & Catherine Frances Suthard Kingan. She was the wife of the late Albert Filmore Runkles who died in 1996. Nancy was a seamstress and retired from English American Tailoring. She loved her animals and was a gifted writer, people often took notice of her lovely handwriting. She is survived by her siblings, Shirley Jones of Leoma, TN, Barbara M. Stewart and husband James of Taneytown, Frances E. Schisler and husband Donald of Leoma, TN, Peggy S. Schoonover and husband James of New Windsor, Ernest Kingan and wife Lisa of Minor Hill, TN, Allen Kingan and wife Carolyn of Union Bridge, Mary Davis of Taneytown, and Patty Kingan and fiancé Adam Martz of Taneytown; loving companion, Bob Chronister and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her close friend, Peggy Lee Chronister. A funeral service will be held Sunday, February 9 at 2 pm at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St. Woodsboro. Deacon Charles Barnhart will officiate. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery, Woodsboro. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 pm until service time. Memorial contributions can be made in Nancy's name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD. 21157 The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 7, 2020