Nancy Sherman, age 78, of Eldersburg, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home. She was born August 19, 1941 in Baltimore, MD. She was the wife of the late William George Sherman, Jr. who passed away in 2007. Nancy had been employed in retail sales for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She loved playing bingo with family and friends. Surviving are her daughter Angela Vanorsdale and her husband Waitman Vanorsdale III, and grandchildren Valerie Lynn Vanorsdale, Victoria Ann Vanorsdale and Waitman Vanorsdale IV and his family.. She had 5 brothers and 1 sister. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.



