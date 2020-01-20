|
Nannie Larue (Gosnell) Hyde, 93 of Linwood, MD Passed Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center She was the beloved wife of the late Earl L. Hyde, Jr. Born November 25, 1926 in Taylorsville, MD the daughter of the late Roland A. Gosnell, Sr. and the late Dorethene E. (Gunn) Gosnell. In her early years she worked at Southern States as a Bookkeeper afterward becoming a homemaker and then worked in the Cafeteria at New Windsor Middle School. Mrs. Hyde loved to visit with good friends and family and share a Molson Ice. Surviving her are sister-in-law, Jean Gosnell of Oakland, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she is predeceased by son, Earl Lantz Hyde, III, brothers, Roland A. and wife Jean Gosnell, Jr. and Charles E. Gosnell. Graveside Services are PRIVATE and will be held at a later date at Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Donations may be made to Carroll County Board of Education 125 N Court St, Westminster, MD 21157 or The Carroll Agriculture Center to benefit 4-H. 706 Agricultural Center Dr, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 20, 2020