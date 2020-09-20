1/1
Naomi "Ruth" Munshaur
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi "Ruth" Munshaur, 89, of Westminster, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at The Woods of Sun Valley Assisted Living. Born on October 19, 1930 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Bollinger and Hilda Beam Bollinger. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence B. Munshaur. Before retiring she worked as an Avon Representative. She was a volunteer for Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Department where she helped with Thursday night bingo and also at the carnivals. She was also a member of Westminster Church of the Brethren. She is survived by children Michael Munshaur and wife Vicki of Finksburg and Laurie Brewer of Westminster; four grandchildren Lt. Colonel Brad Baker (USAF) and wife Corey of Norfolk, VA., Sean Brewer and wife Ashley of Indianapolis, IN., Kurt Brewer of Westminster, and Bryan Munshaur of Hampstead; and three great-grandchildren Ava, Tess, and Mackenzie. She was predeceased by four siblings, Bea Valianti, Sue Walsh, Clarence Bollinger, and Harry "Bud" Bollinger. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved