Naomi "Ruth" Munshaur, 89, of Westminster, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at The Woods of Sun Valley Assisted Living. Born on October 19, 1930 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Bollinger and Hilda Beam Bollinger. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence B. Munshaur. Before retiring she worked as an Avon Representative. She was a volunteer for Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Department where she helped with Thursday night bingo and also at the carnivals. She was also a member of Westminster Church of the Brethren. She is survived by children Michael Munshaur and wife Vicki of Finksburg and Laurie Brewer of Westminster; four grandchildren Lt. Colonel Brad Baker (USAF) and wife Corey of Norfolk, VA., Sean Brewer and wife Ashley of Indianapolis, IN., Kurt Brewer of Westminster, and Bryan Munshaur of Hampstead; and three great-grandchildren Ava, Tess, and Mackenzie. She was predeceased by four siblings, Bea Valianti, Sue Walsh, Clarence Bollinger, and Harry "Bud" Bollinger. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



