Nathan R. Hollinger, 78, of Manchester, MD died early Sunday, September 1, at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster. Born September 19, 1940 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Jerre , Sr. and Mary Myers Hollinger. Nathan was a Manchester High School graduate and worked as a laborer. Nathan is survived by his 6 sisters, Mary Louise Bitzel, Jerrietta Hollinger, Linda Ingram, Marie Hollinger, Darlene Morrison and Sharon Reed. He was predeceased by brothers, Jerre Jr., Merle and Marvin Hollinger and sister Joann Hersh. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Littlestown and loved working on his cars. Funeral service is Thursday, September 5, at 11 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church with The Rev. Rebecca Ajer-Frantz officiating. There will be no viewing. Interment is in St. John's Cemetery, Littlestown. Contributions have been asked to go to The , PO Box 15120, Chicago, Illinois 60693-5120.

