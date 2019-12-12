|
|
Nathan Lynn Rosenberry, 26, of Gettysburg, PA, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Baltimore. Born February 4, 1993 in Gettysburg, he was the son of Gary and Diane Rosenberry of Gettysburg. Nathan was a Machine Operator for Hanover Foods in Hanover, PA. He enjoyed working, cooking, working out, watching UFC fighting and spending time with family and friends. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his brothers, Gary L. Rosenberry, Jr. of Thomasville, PA and Adam E. Rosenberry of Gettysburg; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13th from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, December 14th from 10 -11 a.m. at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with Pastor Sam Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Keysville Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray funeral expenses may be made to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home at the above address.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 12, 2019