Service Information Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 (410)-795-2199

Nathaniel Jefferson Jarboe, 44, of Westminster, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Carroll Hospital. Born June 14, 1975 in Urbana, Illinois, he was the son of Robert E. Jarboe and Brenda Lou Baker Clarke. He was the stepson of Rebecca 'Becky' Jarboe and the late Nelson E. Clarke, Sr. Nathaniel attended Carroll Springs School from 1987 until 1996. Following graduation, he attended the day program at Arc of Carroll County and then CHANGE, Inc. Nathaniel enjoyed his numerous pets, sports (especially the Orioles and Ravens), church gatherings, family celebrations, and time with friends. He also loved camping and going to the beach, geocaching and birding. In addition to his parents and stepmother, Nathaniel is survived by brother Andrew Madison Jarboe, stepsiblings Dawn M. Ader, Gandalf B., Francisca G. and Nelson E. Clarke, Jr.; step grandfather Robert George, many nieces and nephews, and dearest friends, including caregivers Trisha Chernock and Jennifer Frame. He was preceded in death by brother Jonathan Todd Jarboe and stepbrother Jordan Kent Davis. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home & Monument Company, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg is handling funeral arrangements. Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions in Nathaniel's name to Carroll County Youth Service Bureau (please write "ACT Food Program" on the memo line and send checks, payable to CCYSB, to Gary Honeman, 1 Lincoln Rd., Westminster, MD 21157) or a – maybe one you think Nathaniel would love. Online condolences may be made to

