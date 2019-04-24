Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Andrew Woodward. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Neil Andrew Woodward, Jr., 23, perished suddenly on April 20, 2019. Born October 4, 1995, he grew up in Taneytown.A son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and so much more to our family. His personality was like nature; he could make you feel so calm and serene. He enjoyed being outside fishing and hunting. Andrew loved astrology- the stars and moon seemed to put him at ease. He traveled to many places with his best friends in his life. He was truly a very easy going, very loving, and laid-back person. It was hard not to like him. "No one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil and those who walk up rightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death." To our balanced one in our family, you will forever be cherished and always in our hearts. The family will welcome friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1 to 4pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Carroll County Recreation and Parks, 300 S. Center St. #229, Westminster MD 21157 or Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis MD 21403.Online condolences may be offered at

