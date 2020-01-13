Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie Simmons Getty Hoke. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Requiem Mass 10:00 AM St. Bartholomew's Roman Catholic Church 2930 Hanover Pike Manchester , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nellie Simmons Getty Hoke, 91, died peacefully at Carroll County Hospice Dove House in Westminster, Maryland on Saturday, January 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving husband and family who watched over her during her final days. Born on November 4, 1928 on the family's Dairy Farm which featured award winning Guernsey Cows in New Windsor, Nellie was the daughter of the late Herbert Getty and Georgia Simmons Getty. She enjoyed an idyllic childhood on the farm, by her own account, and frequently spoke of her pony "Freckles" and many unsupervised rides that she took then. Nellie attended New Windsor School and was among the graduating class of 1945. Being too young to enter nursing school at Mercy Hospital, she spent one year at Western Maryland College while working at the Carroll County Court House. She was active in 4-H and became a 4-H All-Star in 1947 for her seamstress work. Her 4-H activities allowed her to meet and marry Solomon Nathaniel Hoke, her husband of 71 years who survives her. Their union produced 7 children; John "Jack" Solomon Hoke, Sr. of Westminster, Mary Elizabeth Hoke Moore of Westminster, Georgia Grace (Gee-Gee) Hoke Micoli of Honeoye Falls, NY, Francis Herbert (Frank) Hoke of Wilmington, NC, Patricia (Patsy) Hoke Dahlberg of Westminster, Timothy Getty (Tim) Hoke of Westminster and Nellie Barbara Hoke Bratman of Westminster, all of whom survive her. She also leaves 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was devoted to and remained in frequent and regular contact with all of them. During their marriage, the family was started in Ridgely, Maryland and continued to increase in size during residences in Queenstown, Maryland, Newark, Delaware and Towson, Maryland. Nellie was a homemaker and mother to her children during those years. In 1970, she took a position as the Office Manager for the Baltimore County Office of the 1970 US Census. Upon the completion of that Census, she became the Office Manager of the firm Cook, Howard, Downs and Tracey Attorneys in Towson, Maryland. She remained there until her retirement in 1990, by which time she and Solomon had built their retirement dream home on the family farm in Bachmans Valley, Westminster, Maryland. Nellie and Solomon have been members of both St. John Catholic Church in Westminster, where she received 6 of the 7 sacraments, and St Bartholomew's Roman Catholic Church in Manchester. They remained on the family farm until August 2018 when they moved to Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, where she has remained active with multiple bridge clubs and swimming in their pool. In addition to her parents, Nellie was predeceased by her older brother, James Francis Getty, and her sister, Nancy Getty Haifley. Nellie's family will welcome friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew's Roman Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester at 10 am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with Father Michael Roach as celebrant. Interment will follow at the family plot in the John Luther Miller Cemetery on Bachmans Valley Rd. in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Carroll Hospice-Dove House , 292 Stoner Rd, Westminster, MD 21157 or to the Historical Society of Carroll County, 210 E. Main Street, Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 13, 2020

