Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157

Nelson Jeremiah Brenneman, 79, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center, surrounded by his loving family.Born September 21, 1939 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Earle Howard and Lucy Irene (Stultz) Brenneman. Twice married he was the husband of the late Sharon Lynn (McCandless) Brenneman, who predeceased him in 1995, and the husband of Rosalie Anne (O'Farrell) Brenneman.Nelson graduated valedictorian from Westminster High School, class of 1957. He furthered his education at Franklin and Marshall College where he and graduated in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in history, and attended graduate school at University of California, Irvine. Nelson was employed by the Social Security Administration in computer systems for 48 years, until his retirement in 2009. Nelson was a member of Troop 393 of the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years. As an adult he was awarded the distinguished Silver Beaver Award for his dedication, community service and the impact he made on the lives of youth. He was a member of the Maryland Jaycees, where he served as treasurer of the girls' softball league for over 20 years. He was also a member of the Optimist Club.Nelson was an avid reader and loved to collect books. He loved camping and RVing and traveling the world. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Cynthia Brenneman and companion Archie Tolbert of Derwood, John Brenneman and wife Terry of Westminster, Adam Brenneman and wife Christina of Westminster, Emily Brenneman of Pikesville; stepchildren Joseph Breeding and wife Lynn of Gamber, Jennifer Tingley and husband Dave of Lexington, VA, and John Breeding and wife Carla of Westminster; grandchildren Kelly Phillips and husband Randy, Joshua, Ryan and wife Jen, Eleanor, Izzetta; great grandchildren Julia and Claire; and niece Judy Bradford of Chesapeake, VA.In addition to his first wife and parents he was predeceased by his siblings Erlene, Donalbain, and Earle, Jr.The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Campership Program of Troop 393. This fund helps scouts who might otherwise be unable to afford it to attend summer camp and other monthly outings. Donations may be sent to: Jeff Barnes, Scout Master, Troop 393, 167 Old Bachmans Valley Road, Westminster, MD 21157, Attn: Campership

