Service Information
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford , PA 17850
(717)-624-7261
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nicarry Meeting House of The Brethren Home Community
2990 Carlisle Pike
New Oxford , PA
Memorial service
2:00 PM
Nicarry Meeting House of The Brethren Home Community
2990 Carlisle Pike
New Oxford , PA

Nettie M. (Weller) Elliott, 95, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Carl R. Elliott, who died January 19, 1996. Nettie was born July 16, 1924, in Carroll Co., MD, the daughter of the late Phillip and Estella (Haines) Weller. Nettie was a member of the Faith Community at The Brethren Home Community where she served as a deacon emeritus. She was employed at the Brethren Service Center from 1961-1986, and moved to The Brethren Home Community in 1989, where she volunteered at the Bee Hive Gift Shop, and the Children's' Aid Society. Nettie enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, quilting, sewing and doing puzzles. Nettie is survived by two daughters, Carol E. Dougherty and her husband Paul of Biglerville, and Nancy E. Dutterer of Littlestown, five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lura Dougherty, a brother Paul Weller, and a sister, Genevieve Erb. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2 PM, at the Nicarry Meeting House of The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, with Rev. Linda Titzell officiating. The family will receive friends at Nicarry on Sunday, from 1 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Pipe Creek Church of The Brethren Cemetery in MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of The Brethren Home Community, or to Heifer International, 1 World Ave, Little Rock, AR 72202. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at

