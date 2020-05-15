Nicholas Berry Buckingham, Jr., 84, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home with his wife in Great Cacapon, West Virginia. Born September 15, 1935, he was the son of the late Nicholas Berry Buckingham and Mary Elizabeth Dell. He was a loving husband to Helen Buckingham for 10 years. In earlier years, he attended Keysville Grace United Church of God in Keymar, MD. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1957; serving four years as a sharpshooter and an auto mechanic. He served two years overseas in Okinawa, Japan receiving the Good Ads@Conduct Medal. He began his career as an auto mechanic working at W H. Davis in Westminster and then Crouse Ford in Taneytown, Maryland. He retired from the United States Post Office after 20 plus years of service. Berry moved to River Ridge in Great Cacapon, WV with his wife Helen where they enjoyed many friendships and happy years at their cabin. He loved nature, birdwatching, carpentry and flying. He was a licensed pilot. Berry served as the Operations and Maintenance manager for his community for several years. Berry had a reputation for being able to fix almost anything. Surviving in addition to his wife and recently adopted dog Andy are numerous nephews and nieces, Step-daughter Jessica Sykes, her husband Timothy Sykes and daughter Ariel Sykes. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Patsy Buckingham, three brothers, two sisters and his beloved dog and faithful companion Morgan. Berry requested no public service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Berry's name to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or to The Humane Society of Morgan County West Virginia, 5366 Valley Road, PO Box 705, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411 in honor of his beloved dog Morgan who was adopted as a puppy from the Humane Society of Morgan County.



