Service 1:00 PM St. John's Roman Catholic Church 43 Monroe St Westminster , MD

Nicholas (Nick) Daniel Zentner, 12, of Westminster, MD, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, ND due to injuries sustained in an atv accident. Born July 19, 2006 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Timothy and Karen Dalton Zentner. Nick is survived by his twin brother, Dylan; his paternal grandparents, Leon and Pauline Zentner; his maternal grandparents, Chuck and Sandy Dalton; aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved pet cats, Koko and Yum-Yum. Nick was a precious, funny, spunky, intelligent, gentle and loyal young man. He enjoyed playing video games, family vacations, playing with his cats, his friends, playing pranks, cooking, science, and agitating his twin brother. Nick also loved animals, collecting coins, riding his bike, swinging, helping others, Christmases at his mom mom and pop pop's, and time at his grandma and grandpa's ranch. Most importantly, Nick had a deep love for the Lord, his family, friends, and cherished the time they spent together. Nick had recently completed 6th grade at Carroll Christian School in Westminster and was on the A/B honor roll. Nick will truly be missed. Nick will live on through others as an organ donor. A service will be held on Saturday, July 13th, at 1pm at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St, Westminster, with lite fare to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dylan's education fund.

