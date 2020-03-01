Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
38 W. Baltimore St.
Taneytown, MD
Nina Fuhrman


1947 - 2020
Nina Fuhrman Obituary
Nina Mae Fuhrman, 72, of Nottingham, MD, died peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. Born July 12, 1947 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edwin R. and Annabelle (Pitts) Trankley. Nina was a graduate of Taneytown High School, class of '65. She also completed several classes at Carroll Community College. She worked for various banks throughout her professional life. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Taneytown. Nina had a heart for helping others and served on the Board for Carroll County Food Sunday. She enjoyed the beach, Duke basketball, "Meet the Press," fountain cokes, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her two grandchildren, Anna and El. Surviving are her sons, the Rev. Matthew Fuhrman and wife Andrea of Nottingham, MD and Jonathan Fuhrman and wife Beth Heltebridle of Westminster; sister, Nora Willet of Westminster; brother, Edwin A. Trankey of Taneytown; sister-in-law, Lynn Trankey of Taneytown; grandchildren, Anna and El; several nieces and nephews; several grand-nephews; a grand-niece; and countless friends. She was predeceased by infant twin daughters, her brother, Robert Trankey, and brother-in-law, Jim Willet. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with the Rev. Cristopher Frigm officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6th at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nina's name may be made to Carroll County Food Sunday, 10 Distillery Rd., Westminster, MD 21157, on their Facebook page, or at ccfoodsunday.org.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
