Nola Mary Hopkins, 66, of Westminster, MD., died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home. Born on March 1, 1953 in Melbourne, Australia, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Coleman and Silvia Hubber Coleman. She is survived by her loving husband James Hopkins. She was a Pharmacist. Besides her husband she is survived by her two sons Robert M. Hopkins and wife Emily of Salisbury, MD., John W. Hopkins and wife Fernanda of Washington D.C; siblings Kevin Coleman and wife Linn, Karen Broadhurst and husband Dennis, and Anne Coleman all of Melbourne, Australia; and two grandsons Jameson Hopkins and Landon Hopkins. Services will be private. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 21, 2019