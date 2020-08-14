1/1
Nolan Howard Guinn
1984 - 2020
Nolan Howard Guinn , born in Houston, Texas on April 30, 1984, passed away on August 5, 2020 at the University Hospital in Baltimore Maryland. Nolan was the beloved son of Barry and Judith Guinn. He is survived by his parents, his brother Nicholas Guinn of Westminster, MD. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He passed away unexpectedly, from pneumonia complications. Nolan loved the outdoors. He was happiest when he was outdoors walking in the woods or fishing by a mountain stream. He loved animals. He just recently rescued a dog, Darby who was neglected. He had a big heart which was kind, trusting, and loving. Everyone loved his bright smile. He was also a prankster with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. at crossroads 140 Church, 895 Leidy Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Masks are mandatory. A virtual service will be available. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKIjD-h7rQFJjCZn1JEJhPQ/live In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads 140 Outreach Program, 895 Leidy Road, Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial service
04:00 PM
crossroads 140 Church
August 13, 2020
So sorry for your lose. He was a good man.... He will be so missed.. Luv Elizabeth.
August 13, 2020
So sorry for you lose. You will be so missed... Luv Liz
Elizabeth
Friend
