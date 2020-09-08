1/1
Nora Beaver
1923 - 2020
Nora G. "Bootie" Beaver, 96, of Finksburg, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Morning Glory Senior Living in Littlestown, PA. Born September 7, 1923 in Finksburg, she was the daughter of the late John Barnes and Mamie "Keeney" Barnes. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert "Woodie" Beaver. She was a life-long housewife. She enjoyed going to yard sales, buying and selling at Flea Markets and trips to Atlantic City casinos. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law James E. and Emma A. Beaver of Silver Run; grandchildren Brandi and husband Tony Reed of Jefferson, PA and Jenny and husband Aaron Christman of the Dominican Republic; 2 great-grandchildren Sabine and Micah Christman. Besides her husband, Bootie was predeceased by son Donald W. Beaver and a sister Charlotte Beaver. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Louis Piel officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
