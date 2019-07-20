Nora M. Rentz, 80, of Sykesville, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Westminster Healthcare Center. Born May 29, 1939 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Leon Henry and Margaret Rita Butterfield Chaput. She was the wife of Alexander Rentz. They had been married for 59 years. Nora had been a vending manager for the Blind Industries Service of Maryland. She enjoyed duckpin bowling, crocheting, going to the YMCA for ZUMBA classes, listening to music and dancing. She was a member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Westminster. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters Shelley A. Ellis and husband James, Karen Pfaff and husband Kirk, son Douglas L. Rentz, sister Agnes Shupe, brother Myles Chaput and grandchildren Zachary, Ryan, Cole, Nick, Cody, Rebecca and Kristy. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11:00 AM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD with Deacon Joseph Cinquino officiating. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to , Greater Maryland Chapter, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or www.alz.org/maryland. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
