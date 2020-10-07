Norma Lee Boone, 85, of Westminster, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home where she had lived for 50 years, with her family by her side. Born June 21, 1935 in Pikesville, she was the daughter of the late Mary E. Carr Lippy and George D. Lippy. She was the beloved wife of James E. "Jim" Boone, her husband of 65 years. Before retiring she worked for 28 years with the Carroll County Board of Education as the Office Manager at Westminster High School and in administration to the Superintendent of Secondary Schools. Prior to that, she worked with Ralph Hoffman in his law firm on Court Street in Westminster for 15 years, She also worked part-time for Bartlett Tree Experts after her retirement. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering at Carroll Lutheran Village. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, walking around her neighborhood and watching the Purple Martins with her husband in the back yard. Besides her husband she is survived by daughters Deborah Lynn (Boone) Miller and husband Jeff of Hanover, PA and Sandra Lee Ashbrook of Taneytown; grandsons James W. Russ and wife Lizz and Michael P. Russ and wife Anna Clark-Russ and great-granddaughters Aubrey and Layla. She was predeceased by siblings Grayson, Dorothy and Donald Lippy, Betty Essich and son-in-law Ray Ashbrook. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



