Norma Irene Roche, 85, of New Windsor, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born March 29, 1934 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late James William Jr., and Virgie Streib Hedges. She was the beloved wife of her teenage sweetheart, Henry Roche, who she married on October 14, 1950 and shared 68 wonderful years of marriage. Norma was a member of the Church of the Open Door and the Ladies Bible Study. Because of their love of travel, Norma and Henry spent 18 months driving their RV throughout the United States. Norma enjoyed bowling, but above all, she loved to spend time with her family.Surviving in addition to her husband are sons Robert Roche and his wife Alice, and Jeffrey Roche Sr., and wife Deborah; grandchildren Matthew Roche and wife Piper, Laura Fried and husband Benjamin, David Roche and wife Sarah, Lisa Noel and husband Scott, and Jeffrey Roche Jr.; 17 great- grandchildren; brothers James W. Hedges III and wife Patricia, Albert Hedges and wife Jean, Michael Hedges and wife Mary Jo, and Terry Hedges and wife Denise.She was predeceased by sisters Eleanor Davidson and Patricia Lawrence.The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road., Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 am, with visitation beginning at 9 am, at the Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Baltimore.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

