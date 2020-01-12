Norma Jean Miller, 71, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at her home. Born on April 12, 1948, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Loretta Davidson Smith and the late N. Monroe Smith. She was the beloved wife of Earle L. Miller. Norma Jean was a longtime member of St. Mark's U.C.C. in Snydersburg, MD. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. Surviving her in addition to her husband and mother are children: Dawn Smith and husband John, Chad Miller and wife Christina, Todd Miller and wife Angie, Travis Miller, Justin Miller, and Trevor Miller, siblings: Steve Smith and wife Judy, Glenn Smith and wife Judy, Tom Smith and wife Cheryl, Sharon Miller and husband Wayne, and Danny Smith and wife Michelle, 10 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Wednesday, January 15, from 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 16, at 11 am at St. Mark's U.C.C., 1616 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074, with Rev. Sam Chamelin officiating. Interment is private. If desired, memorial contributions in Norma Jean's name may be made to St. Mark's U.C.C., P.O. Box 514, Hampstead, MD 21074-1171, or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 12, 2020