Service Information
Union Bridge Church of the Brethren
124 S. Main St
Union Bridge, MD 21791

Visitation
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Memorial service
1:00 PM
Union Bridge Church of the Brethren
124 S. Main St.

Obituary

Norma Jean Stambaugh, 82, of Emmitsburg, died Sunday January 12, 2020 at Glade Valley Center in Walkersville. Born July 18, 1937 in Clarksville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Virginia Cheeks Hickey. She was the wife of Joseph H. Stambaugh, her husband of 64 years. Before retiring in 2002, she worked as a bookkeeper for Southern States in Taneytown. She was a 1955 Graduate of Elmer Wolfe High School. She was a member of Emmitsburg Methodist Church and the Ladies Farm Bureau. She enjoyed reading, flowers and gardening and spending time with her family. Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Diane Close and husband Larry of Keymar, MD, Kathie Stambaugh of Gettysburg, PA, Carolyn Stoner and husband Kendall of Emmitsburg, MD.; son Joseph Stambaugh Jr. and wife Amy of Taneytown, MD, ; grandchildren, Chad Close, Hayden Stambaugh, Brady Warner, Nevin Stambaugh, Cory Stoner, and Audrey Stambaugh, and great grandson, Jase Warner. She is survived by sister, Linda Hook and husband Ron of Union Bridge. She was predeceased by a brother Dale Hickey, and sister-in-law, Shirley Hickey-Ruth. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 1 p.m. at Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., with Pastors Britnee and Scott Linton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge, MD, 21791 or the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD, 21093 The family invites you to leave a message or memory of our "tribute wall" at

