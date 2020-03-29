Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Wiese. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean Wiese, 78, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Longview Nursing Home in Manchester. Born February 13, 1942 in Hiawatha, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Arnold Woodrow Wiese, Sr. and Hattie Irene (Schrader) Boyles. Norma worked most of her career in the nursing field. She retired from The State of Maryland, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene at Springfield Hospital Center in December 2008. Surviving Norma are sisters June Kelly (Nelson), and Patricia Reed (Billie); brother Arnold Wiese, Jr; daughters-in-law Debbie Suehle (John), and Dawn Kennell (Glenn); daughter Jeanne Lynch (Scott); grandchildren Deannah Barnett, Danielle Slater (Samuel), Christopher Knight (Melissa), Robbie White, U.S. Army National Guard (LaChandra), Vance, U.S. Army, Jessica Ball (Justin), Kaitlyn White, Stephanie Owens, Jonathan, Rachel and Becky Disney; great-grandchildren Caleb Barnett, Cassie and Grayson Slater, Carter and Cayson Knight, Adalynn and Olivia White, Abel and Axel Ball, Caden and Gavin Wilcox, Oakley Owens; numerous nieces and nephews. Norma was predeceased by both of her sons; Jimmy Schrader and Norley "J.R." White, Jr.; sisters Helen Mullins (Buster), Debbie Scherbach; and nephews Tony Crawford U.S. Army, Joseph Reed, and Joshua Mullins. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.

Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 29, 2020

