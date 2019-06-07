Norman Eugene "Gene" Siegert passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at Encore Turf Valley in Ellicott City, MD. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter Jeannine Ducey and her husband Shawn; son Bruce Siegert; granddaughter Ashleigh Vanderhoof, her husband Ben, and her sons Jaxon and Brody; granddaughter Cameron Ducey; and many nieces and nephews.Gene was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1931, the third son of John and Mamie Siegert. Raised in South Baltimore, he graduated from Southern High School in 1950. Later that same year, nineteen-year-old Gene met Jackie Strigle who would be the love of his life; they were married six months later on St. Patrick's Day, 1951. Gene enlisted in the Airforce, serving in Japan, and upon his discharge attended University of Maryland College Park where he earned his BS degree in physical education. Upon graduation, he began a successful thirty-plus year career as a pharmaceutical representative with Parke-Davis. Gene was many things over the course of his eighty-eight years. A talented athlete, he played basketball, football, and volleyball throughout much of his life. In later years he was a familiar figure around their homes in Florida and Ocean City, riding his bike with his dog in the basket. He never sat still, always working on a home improvement or building project, yard work or chopping wood, washing and polishing his car. He was successful in his career, earning top awards throughout his years of work. He was also popular in his post-retirement role as a full-time substitute teacher in Howard County high schools. He was a lover of the beach, of sunshine, of dogs, of chocolate. Most of all, he fiercely loved his family. A loving and dedicated husband and father, he would - and did - do anything and everything for those he loved. No matter what else had been lost through these last heartbreaking years, his family was blessed that until his final days he still recognized and expressed his love for them. Gene's was a life well-lived and a light has left this world with his passing.Visitation will be held at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville, MD on June 16, 2019 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093, or , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Published in Carroll County Times from June 7 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary