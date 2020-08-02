1/1
Norman Hall
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Lee Hall, 60, of Littlestown, PA, formerly of Taneytown, died peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 30, 1960 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Westley and Pauline (Wood) Hall. He was the husband of Jayne (Bohn) Hall, his wife of 14 years. Norm was a machinist at Flowserve in Taneytown for 37 years. He enjoyed dinner dates and dancing, muscle cars, Orioles games, mowing, NHRA drag racing, and working with his hands. He loved his John Deere tractors and spending time with his family. Surviving, in addition to his wife Jayne, are daughters, Amber DeVirgiliis and husband Thomas of Swedesboro, NJ, Chasity Wilson and husband Matthew of Lumberton, NJ, and Krystle Hill and husband Sherman of Littlestown, PA; siblings, Westley Hall and wife Debbie of Bunker Hill, WV, Frank Hall and wife Paula of Jefferson, MD, and Josie Ray of Summerfield, FL; grandchildren, Alexa and Zachary DeVirgiliis and Jase, Haley and Ethan Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service for Norm's family will be held immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or to the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center, 291 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or to the Adams County SPCA- Meyers Animal Shelter, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 1, 2020
Tammy McLaren
August 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Westley Hall
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved