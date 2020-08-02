Norman Lee Hall, 60, of Littlestown, PA, formerly of Taneytown, died peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 30, 1960 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Westley and Pauline (Wood) Hall. He was the husband of Jayne (Bohn) Hall, his wife of 14 years. Norm was a machinist at Flowserve in Taneytown for 37 years. He enjoyed dinner dates and dancing, muscle cars, Orioles games, mowing, NHRA drag racing, and working with his hands. He loved his John Deere tractors and spending time with his family. Surviving, in addition to his wife Jayne, are daughters, Amber DeVirgiliis and husband Thomas of Swedesboro, NJ, Chasity Wilson and husband Matthew of Lumberton, NJ, and Krystle Hill and husband Sherman of Littlestown, PA; siblings, Westley Hall and wife Debbie of Bunker Hill, WV, Frank Hall and wife Paula of Jefferson, MD, and Josie Ray of Summerfield, FL; grandchildren, Alexa and Zachary DeVirgiliis and Jase, Haley and Ethan Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service for Norm's family will be held immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or to the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center, 291 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or to the Adams County SPCA- Meyers Animal Shelter, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.



