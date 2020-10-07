1/1
Norman Lee Ports
1926 - 2020
Norman Lee Ports, 94, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home. Born on January 21, 1926, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Clayton M. Ports and Adah C. Mittendorf. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Doris Ports, who passed away in 2004. Years ago, Norman worked as a supervisor at C&P Telephone. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army Air Corps. Norman was a parishioner of Reisterstown United Methodist Church, and he was a longtime member of the Reisterstown Lions Club and the Reisterstown American Legion Post 116. Surviving him are children: Mary Lee Ports, John B. Ports and wife Debra, and Nancy Litz and husband Jim, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and companion: Evelyn McGee. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 8, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norman's memory may be made to Lions Club of Reisterstown, Norman Ports Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 22, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com



Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
