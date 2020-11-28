Oral Jefferson Carter, 77, of Falling Waters, WV passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born September 21, 1943 in Strange Creek, WV, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Pauline Macel Hurt Carter. He was the husband of Beverly Ann McCurdy Carter. Mr. Carter served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He had worked for BGE as a lineman and later as a supervisor. He was a member of the Mayberry Archery Club. He enjoyed woodworking, golf, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two daughters, Judi Carter of Finksburg, MD and Tracey Abell of Manchester, MD; son, Jason Carter of Falling Waters, WV; grandchildren Halee Asch, Kelly Abell, and Carter (CJ) Abell; brothers, Chuck Carter, Lonnie Carter, and James Carter; and sister, Charolette Drumheller. He was predeceased by daughter, Bobbi Carter; and siblings, Gene Carter and Garnet Hall. A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD.



