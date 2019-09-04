Odessa L Blubaugh passed away on August 30 in Littlestown Pa. She was born on August 14 1940. She was the daughter of the late William and Vera Smith Gamber Survived by son William and wife Lisa Blubaugh of Hampstead Md daughters Marlynn Blubaugh of Hampstead Md Deanna Wilson and husband John of Littlestown Pa brother Howard(Butch) Gamber of Manchester Md. She has 4 grand daughters and 10 great grand children. Before her retirement in 2010 she worked in the medical field as a nurse. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Deer Park United Methodist Church in Reisterstown MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 4, 2019