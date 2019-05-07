Carroll County Times Obituaries
Olga Elizabeth Durgin

Olga Elizabeth Durgin Obituary
Olga Elizabeth Durgin, age 94 of Sykesville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home. Born April 26, 1925 in Dayton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Columbus C. and Beatrice Helen Hill Isaacs. She was the wife of Charles Bernard Durgin of Sykesville, her husband of 73 years. She had been a homemaker for most of her life. Surviving in addition to her husband are sons and daughters-in-law Larry and Cindy Durgin, and David and Lisa Durgin, daughter-in-law Claire Durgin, sister Margaret Donahue, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Barry Durgin. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Baltimore.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 7, 2019
