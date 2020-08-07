Olga T. Carey, 92, of Westminster passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village Healthcare Center, where she was a resident. Born March 25, 1928, in Hicksville, Long Island, NY she was the daughter of the late William and Sophie Macejewski Takush. She was the wife of the late Arthur Carey who predeceased her in 1998. Olga was retired from the Pie Trucking Company where she worked in Accounts Receivable. In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, gardening and sewing. Surviving are daughter Diane Koerber and husband Tom of Finksburg, daughter Donna Carey of Westminster; grandson Brent Koerber of Westminster and 2 nieces. In addition to her parents and husband, Olga was predeceased by brothers Vincent and Michael Takush. Services and interment are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in her name, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Cremation arrangements are handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.