1/1
Olga T. Carey
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga T. Carey, 92, of Westminster passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village Healthcare Center, where she was a resident. Born March 25, 1928, in Hicksville, Long Island, NY she was the daughter of the late William and Sophie Macejewski Takush. She was the wife of the late Arthur Carey who predeceased her in 1998. Olga was retired from the Pie Trucking Company where she worked in Accounts Receivable. In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, gardening and sewing. Surviving are daughter Diane Koerber and husband Tom of Finksburg, daughter Donna Carey of Westminster; grandson Brent Koerber of Westminster and 2 nieces. In addition to her parents and husband, Olga was predeceased by brothers Vincent and Michael Takush. Services and interment are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in her name, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Cremation arrangements are handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved