Olive Frances Boone, age 91, of Westminster, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House due to complications from a fall at her home. Born December 28, 1927 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Ernest and Margaret E. Albaugh Blacksten. She was the wife of Roger Lee Boone, her husband of 71 years. Olive was a 1947 graduate of New Windsor High School. She was formerly employed at the Westminster Shoe Factory, Cambridge Rubber Co. of Taneytown and the Westminster Sewing Factory. She retired from providing in-home day care. She was an active member of the Linwood Brethren Church and then of Wakefield Valley Bible Church. Olive enjoyed needlework, ironing for other people and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her husband she is survived by daughter, Joyce E. Boone of Westminster; son, Brian E. Boone and wife Robin of Uniontown; grandsons, Nathan, Aaron and wife Linsey and Zachary Boone; great granddaughter, Adelaide Boone; sister, Marion Stenton of Thurmont; and sister-in-law, Darlene Blacksten of New Windsor. She was predeceased by a brother, Wayne Blacksten. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with Rev. Fred Horner, former Wakefield church pastor and Rev. Mark Jones, current church pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 4. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wakefield Valley Bible Church, 2206 Old New Windsor Pike, New Windsor, MD 21776 or to Gideons International, 606 Deer Park Rd., Westminster, MD 21157 or to Camp Tohiglo, 10670 Fort Loudon Rd., Mercersburg, PA 17236. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 28, 2019