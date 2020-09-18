Oliver Jessie Parrish, 85, of Harney, Maryland, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Bethania House Assisted Living in Westminster. Born June 18, 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Harry L. and Florence V. (Beal) Parrish. He was also predeceased by his adoptive parents, Harry and Mary Ellen (Fringer) Crouse. Twice married he was predeceased by both his 1st wife, Janet Irene (Flickinger) Parrish and by his 2nd wife, Evelyn (Slaybaugh) Parrish. Oliver was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard serving during the Korean War era. He worked for over 30 years with Cambridge Rubber Factory in Taneytown, and then worked as a stocking clerk with Kennie's Markets in Taneytown, Littlestown, and Gettysburg, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Harney Lions Club, and Harney VFW. He formerly attended Messiah United Methodist Church in Taneytown and currently was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Harney. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family. Surviving are son, Charles L. Parrish and companion, Susan Buffington of Union Bridge; grandsons, Matthew Parrish of Taneytown and Derek Parrish and wife Keirsten of Taneytown; twin sister, Mary Mercer of Frederick; and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by sisters, Florence Morrell and Margaret Parrish; and brothers, Howard, Harry, Leonard, William, and Philip Parrish. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Rev. Dr. Peter J. Naschke officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21st from 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah United Methodist Cemetery, 20 Middle St., Taneytown, MD 21787.