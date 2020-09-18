1/1
Oliver J. Parrish
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oliver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oliver Jessie Parrish, 85, of Harney, Maryland, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Bethania House Assisted Living in Westminster. Born June 18, 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Harry L. and Florence V. (Beal) Parrish. He was also predeceased by his adoptive parents, Harry and Mary Ellen (Fringer) Crouse. Twice married he was predeceased by both his 1st wife, Janet Irene (Flickinger) Parrish and by his 2nd wife, Evelyn (Slaybaugh) Parrish. Oliver was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard serving during the Korean War era. He worked for over 30 years with Cambridge Rubber Factory in Taneytown, and then worked as a stocking clerk with Kennie's Markets in Taneytown, Littlestown, and Gettysburg, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Harney Lions Club, and Harney VFW. He formerly attended Messiah United Methodist Church in Taneytown and currently was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Harney. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family. Surviving are son, Charles L. Parrish and companion, Susan Buffington of Union Bridge; grandsons, Matthew Parrish of Taneytown and Derek Parrish and wife Keirsten of Taneytown; twin sister, Mary Mercer of Frederick; and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by sisters, Florence Morrell and Margaret Parrish; and brothers, Howard, Harry, Leonard, William, and Philip Parrish. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Rev. Dr. Peter J. Naschke officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21st from 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah United Methodist Cemetery, 20 Middle St., Taneytown, MD 21787.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved