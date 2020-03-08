Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ornan Bruce Rhoten. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Ornan Bruce Rhoten, 86, of Westminster passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Dove House. He was born on June 2, 1933 in Hampstead, MD to the late Walter Michael and Nettie Pearl Rhoten. Bruce was married to the "love of his life", the late Bettie Lee Horton Rhoten, for over 50 years. Bruce attended Hampstead Elementary School and Hampstead High School. Bruce then enlisted and served in the United States Navy from 1953-1957. Bruce and Bettie started their dream in 1966, the "O. Bruce Rhoten Print Shop". At their retirement, the business was turned over to their son Dean. Bruce was a member of the Sandymount United Methodist Church and enjoyed being an usher and bell ringer. Bruce and his late wife enjoyed camping with a lot of great friends, cruises, traveling, duckpin bowling and roller skating in his younger years. Bruce had a great passion for his trains and train yards and having an open house at Christmas. Bruce was a proud chaperone for the Westminster High School Marching band while all his children were in the band and band front. He also coached his daughter Tanya's softball team and had a nickname "Coach". Bruce also helped with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for his son Dean. Bruce enjoyed attending his grandson Terren and granddaughter Talynn's basketball, softball and soccer games. Bruce is survived by his son Dean Bruce Rhoten and wife Diane, daughters Linda Lee Bowen and husband Richard (Dickie) and Tanya Lynn McDonald and husband Terry. He is also survived by his grandson Terren McDonald and granddaughter Talynn McDonald; step-granddaughter Alyson Agee; sister Janet Bare, brother-in-law Jessie James Horton, sister-in-law Margaret (Sis) Hess and numerous nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by his brother Michael Rhoten, his sister Juanita Grimm, father-in-law and mother-in-law Carvel and Zelda Horton, and numerous brothers- and sisters-in law. Bruce's family will receive visitors on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. Memorial contributions in Bruce's name may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 299 Stoner Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or to the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company, 1745 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, Maryland 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at





Ornan Bruce Rhoten, 86, of Westminster passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Dove House. He was born on June 2, 1933 in Hampstead, MD to the late Walter Michael and Nettie Pearl Rhoten. Bruce was married to the "love of his life", the late Bettie Lee Horton Rhoten, for over 50 years. Bruce attended Hampstead Elementary School and Hampstead High School. Bruce then enlisted and served in the United States Navy from 1953-1957. Bruce and Bettie started their dream in 1966, the "O. Bruce Rhoten Print Shop". At their retirement, the business was turned over to their son Dean. Bruce was a member of the Sandymount United Methodist Church and enjoyed being an usher and bell ringer. Bruce and his late wife enjoyed camping with a lot of great friends, cruises, traveling, duckpin bowling and roller skating in his younger years. Bruce had a great passion for his trains and train yards and having an open house at Christmas. Bruce was a proud chaperone for the Westminster High School Marching band while all his children were in the band and band front. He also coached his daughter Tanya's softball team and had a nickname "Coach". Bruce also helped with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for his son Dean. Bruce enjoyed attending his grandson Terren and granddaughter Talynn's basketball, softball and soccer games. Bruce is survived by his son Dean Bruce Rhoten and wife Diane, daughters Linda Lee Bowen and husband Richard (Dickie) and Tanya Lynn McDonald and husband Terry. He is also survived by his grandson Terren McDonald and granddaughter Talynn McDonald; step-granddaughter Alyson Agee; sister Janet Bare, brother-in-law Jessie James Horton, sister-in-law Margaret (Sis) Hess and numerous nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by his brother Michael Rhoten, his sister Juanita Grimm, father-in-law and mother-in-law Carvel and Zelda Horton, and numerous brothers- and sisters-in law. Bruce's family will receive visitors on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. Memorial contributions in Bruce's name may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 299 Stoner Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or to the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company, 1745 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, Maryland 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close