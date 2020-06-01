Otis W. Largent, Jr. of Manchester, MD, passed peacefully Saturday May 30, 2020 at his home. Born April 26, 1942 in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late Otis W. and Portia Virginia Batt Largent, Sr. He was the beloved husband for over 55 years to the late Martha "Marcie" Louise Powell Largent who passed in March. Otis was a retired Lieutenant with the Baltimore County Fire Dept. He was a car enthusiast and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving children: Otis Largent, III and fiancé Kelly Burgan, and Judy Largent, loving grandchildren: Otis Largent IV and wife Casey, Matthew Mitchell, Jacob Largent, Kelsey Mitchell, Amanda Rieger and Heather Largent and loving great-grandchildren: Hayden, Brianne and Hunter Largent. Because of the ongoing health crisis, the visitation will be private. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm in New Lutheran Cemetery, Manchester, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are being handled by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 1, 2020.