Otto Anthony Klier died on October 19, 2019 from complications of multiple myeloma. He had been a resident of Fairhaven since 2005 and was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2007. Otto was born on December 28, 1927 in Baltimore City. He graduated from Loyola High School in 1946; served a three-year enlistment in the Army Air Corp; graduated in 1953 from Johns Hopkins University with an A.B. degree in Political Science and later completed several courses in Hopkins Master of Liberal Arts Program. In 1953 he was also awarded a commission as an infantry officer and served several years in the Army Active Reserve. Mr. Klier's career included 25 years in Maryland State Government, beginning in 1955 as a caseworker for the Howard County Welfare Board, then as a state parole and probation officer. Subsequently he entered the Department of Personnel, initially specializing in Position Classification and Salary Administration, ultimately rising to the level of Deputy Secretary. Otto is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bernadette Norma (nee Berger) Klier and two sons, Paul Anthony Klier and Anthony Christopher Klier; daughter-in-law Patricia Klier and ten grandchildren. Otto was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Klier Zink and daughter-in-law Teresa Klier. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD where a catholic prayer service will follow at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (a breast cancer foundation) 5005 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX 75244.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 22, 2019