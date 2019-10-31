|
Otto "Otts" Frederick Kuhnke, 88, of New Windsor, Maryland formerly of Finksburg died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born on November 24, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland he was the son of the late Otto Frederick Kuhnke and Wilhemena (Krenkler) Kuhnke. He was predeceased by his wife Edna Mary (Knell) Kuhnke in 1998, and by sisters, Ruth Baker and Wilma Webster. Otts was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War. He was a self-employed hardwood flooring contractor for most of his working career. He was a member of the American Legion Post 116 in Reisterstown. Surviving are sons, Terry Scott Kuhnke and wife Robin of New Windsor, and Russell Brian Kuhnke of Pasadena; grandchildren, Daniel Kuhnke and wife Jennifer, Amber Hicks and husband Brian, Amanda Franks and husband Jason, and Brian Kuhnke and wife Kerri; great-grandchildren, Emma, Cole, Chase, Alexis, Braiden, Brantley, Lil' Brian, Temperance and Colton; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 from the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Glen Burnie. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3rd from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (cbf.org).
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 31, 2019