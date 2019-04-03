Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ouida Ports. View Sign

On Thursday, March 28, Ouida Jenette Ports, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, died at the age of 90. Jenette was born in Shamrock, Texas, on May 19, 1928, but lived most of her life in Owings Mills, MD, with her husband of 53 years, Charles Ports, and her four children. Jenette's generous, joyful, and gracious spirit touched so many. Her commitment to service was evident in her parenting, volunteering, and church work. She was a lifelong homemaker, a generous hostess, an avid gardener, nature lover, voracious reader, student of history, and fan of Orioles baseball, music, and theatre. Jenette is survived by her sister, Dianne Allen; her son, Michael A. Ports; her daughter and son in law, Terry and Robert Whye; her daughter and son in law, Kelley and Don Gordon; her daughter and son in law, Kim and Doug Parsons; three grandchildren, Carver Pugh, Lorien Kirsch, and Allison Gordon; and two great grandchildren, Carlee Pugh and Rhett Kirsch. A memorial service will be held at 12:00PM, Friday, May 3, at Reisterstown United Methodist Church, 246 Main St., Reisterstown, MD 21136. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of her favorite organizations: Maryland Public Television, National Audobon Society, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME P.A. of Catonsville.

301 Frederick Road

Catonsville , MD 21228

