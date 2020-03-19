|
|
Owen Mildren Ecker, Sr., 94, of Hampstead, MD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born October 14, 1925 in Taneytown, MD, he was the son of the late Earl and Grace (Sauble) Ecker. He was the devoted husband of Mildred (Ohler) Ecker, to whom he was married for 71 years. She passed in January of 2019. Mildren was a Supervisor in the Fertilizer Division of Southern States, where he was employed for 30 years. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Taneytown. He enjoyed watching westerns, listening to the songs of Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, and serving as the electrician for the family model railroad layout. He was a fan of the Washington Redskins and the former Washington Senators. Surviving is his son, Owen Mildren Ecker, Jr. and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife, Mildred, he was predeceased by all 4 of his siblings, Mary Viola Black and Donald, Kenneth and William Ecker. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Cristopher Frigm officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 19, 2020