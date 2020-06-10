Pamela Besore, 64 of Sykesville, MD passed away on June 7, 2020 at Birch Manor in Sykesville. She was born November 6, 1955, in Hagerstown, MD. Pamela was engaged to Raymond E. Schulze, Jr. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed doing crafts and going to Bingo's. She is survived by her stepdaughter Cindy Hettenhouser & her friend Glenn Johnson and stepson Christopher Schulze & his friend Vicki Gertson. All Services are Private Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.