Pamela Brooks James, 68, of Taneytown passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Westminster Health Care Center after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Bruce Daniel James. Pam was born on December 18, 1950 in Baltimore to the late Richard and Jane Hungerford Brooks.In addition to her husband, Pam is survived by children; son Robert Bassett and his wife Hope of Lancaster, PA, son Brian James and his wife Erica of Pittsburgh, PA and daughter Joyce Repp and her husband James of Rockledge, FL. She will be missed by her 8 grandchildren; Brayden, Stephen, Janson, Ashlyn, Christian, Bram, Josiah and Jeneva. Pam is also survived by siblings; Priscilla Smith of Towson, Karen Coleman of Towson and Richard Brook of Burnsville, NC and by many loving nieces and nephews. Pam belonged to Lifepoint Church of Finksburg. She also was a member of the Women's Aglow Fellowship. One of Pam's greatest joys was volunteering with the elderly. In addition to her parents, Pam was predeceased by her brother Peter Brooks. Pam's family will welcome visitors on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Duke officiating. Interment will follow at Black Rock Cemetery in Butler. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam's memory may be made to Compassion International, https://www.compassion.com/ways-to-donate.htm . Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 410-848-7533 Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 24, 2019

Pamela Brooks James, 68, of Taneytown passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Westminster Health Care Center after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Bruce Daniel James. Pam was born on December 18, 1950 in Baltimore to the late Richard and Jane Hungerford Brooks.In addition to her husband, Pam is survived by children; son Robert Bassett and his wife Hope of Lancaster, PA, son Brian James and his wife Erica of Pittsburgh, PA and daughter Joyce Repp and her husband James of Rockledge, FL. She will be missed by her 8 grandchildren; Brayden, Stephen, Janson, Ashlyn, Christian, Bram, Josiah and Jeneva. Pam is also survived by siblings; Priscilla Smith of Towson, Karen Coleman of Towson and Richard Brook of Burnsville, NC and by many loving nieces and nephews. Pam belonged to Lifepoint Church of Finksburg. She also was a member of the Women's Aglow Fellowship. One of Pam's greatest joys was volunteering with the elderly. In addition to her parents, Pam was predeceased by her brother Peter Brooks. Pam's family will welcome visitors on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Duke officiating. Interment will follow at Black Rock Cemetery in Butler. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam's memory may be made to Compassion International, https://www.compassion.com/ways-to-donate.htm . Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pritts Funeral Home

