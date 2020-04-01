Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Depot. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Myers Depot, 68, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at home in Westminster. She was born on January 11, 1952 in Hanover, PA. She was the oldest child of Carroll David Myers and Jean Barksdale Myers of Westminster. Pam graduated from Westminster High School in 1970. After graduation, she initially worked in the restaurant industry. She met her husband, the late Lionel M. "Lee" Depot, after joining the staff of the downtown Baltimore location of Emerson's, Ltd., where Lee was the general manager. They were married in 1977. Pam went on to become an estimator for Johnson Graphics in Westminster, where she spent the majority of her career, and as a purchasing agent for Art Litho in Baltimore. Pam and Lee were overjoyed when they were able to adopt their daughter, Elizabeth Jean, from Korea in 1985. Meeting Beth for the first time at BWI Airport was a highlight of their lives together. Pam was always very proud of her daughter and beamed at the mention of her name. Pam was a happy person who enjoyed life and had a beautiful laugh. She had many passions and interests, including spending time on the beach in Ocean City with her family, fishing, playing cards, solving crossword puzzles, painting and drawing, traveling, and hosting Thanksgiving. She especially loved shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts and went to great efforts to ensure that everyone received something special. Surviving, in addition to her parents and daughter, are son-in-law Russell Long, granddaughters Kira and Morgan Long, partner Thomas Armstrong, sister and brother-in-law Teresa and David McCoy of Star Lake, NY, brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Katherine Myers of Westminster, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Lee in 2002 and by her infant brother, David Myers, in 1954. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Pam's name may be made to The Westminster Fire Engine and Hose Co. 1 at 28 John Street, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

